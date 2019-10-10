With assurance of good behaviour, three J&K politicians to be released today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 10: Three politicians detained in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 2019 will be released by the administration today.

Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed and Shoaib Lone will be released on various grounds which includes signing of a bond, they said, explaining the reasons for ending of their detention.

While Mir is a former MLA of the PDP from Rafiabad assembly seat, Lone contested unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket from North Kashmir and later resigned from the party.

He was considered close to People's Conference chief Sajjad Lone.

Mohammed is a National Conference worker who has been managing the party's show in the militancy-infested Batmaloo area of the Srinagar city.

Before his release, he will be signing a bond to maintain peace and good behaviour, the officials said.

The governor administration had earlier released Imran Ansari of the People's Conference and Syed Akhoon on health grounds on September 21.

More than a thousand people, including politicians, separatists, activists and lawyers, were detained after the August 5 decision of the Central government to revoke the special status.

The detainees include three former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Over 250 were sent to the jails outside Jammu and Kashmir. Farooq Abdullah was subsequently detained under the stringent Public Safety Act, while other politicians were mostly detained under different sections of the criminal procedure code.