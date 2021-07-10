With assets worth Rs 379 crore, Jyotiraditya Scindia is richest union minister

Wish he was as concerned earlier as he is now Jyotiraditya Scindia hits back at Rahul Gandhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 10: With assets worth Rs 379 crore, Jyotiraditya Scindia is the richest minsters in the Union Government. He is followed by Piyush Goyal with assets to the tune of Rs 95 crore, according to a report by the Association For Democratic Reforms.

Narayan Rane with assets worth Rs 87 crore and Rajeev Chandrashekhar with assets to the tune of Rs 64 crore are third and fourth on the list.

The lowest assets declared are by Pratima Bhowmik at Rs 6 lakh, followed by John Barla at Rs 14 lakh.

They are followed by Kailash Chowdhary and Bisveshwar Tudu at Rs 24 and Rs 27 lakh respectively.

Jyotiraditya Scindia gets civil aviation, once headed by his father

Other details:

Ministers with Criminal Cases: Out of the 78 Ministers analysed, 33 (42%) Ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Ministers with Serious Criminal Cases: 24 (31%) Ministers have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, Robbery etc.

Minister with case related to Murder: Nisith Pramanik from Cooch Behar Constituency has declared case related to murder (IPC Section-302) against himself.

Minister with case related to Attempt to Murder: 4 ministers have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 9:07 [IST]