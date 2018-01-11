With an eye on assembly elections, PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders today

With eye on upcoming assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah and the party's general secretaries on Thursday during which they are expected to take stock of the current political situation.

A party leader said the top organisational leaders have received an invite for the meeting.

The meeting comes as the party gears up to fight a number of assembly polls, including the key election to the Karnataka Assembly, and the Modi government readies to present its final full-fledged budget.

The BJP has been running a high voltage campaign in poll-bound states of Tripura and Meghalaya, both of which are likely to go to polls next month, and Karnataka, where elections are expected to take place in May.

The crucial meet also comes few days before the BJP-led NDA government presents its last full-fledged Union Budget before the 2019 General Elections on February 1.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)