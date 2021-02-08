With a hot summer ahead, India ups surveillance capabilities along LAC

New Delhi, Feb 08: India will be going in for a major upgrade of its surveillance capabilities along the northern borders with China. Drones and sensors would be deployed as part of the exercise and the move comes in the wake of heightened tensions with China.

The move comes in the wake of the standoff with China which has lasted since last May. There are plans of inducting min-drones for high altitude areas and ultra long range surveillance cameras to medium altitude long endurance and high altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

There is also a proposal to lease three satellite communication enabled Heron UAVs from Israel through an inter-governmental agreement agreement for the Army. The DRDO on the other hand has finished developing a border observation and surveillance system with a well integrated system of multiple sensors for the manned as well as unmanned areas of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Sources tell OneIndia that the situation along the LAC continues to be volatile. While there has been massive build up by the Chinese PLA, India continues to match them in strength. The upcoming summer would be very crucial and national security planners say that there could be a chance of an escalation. Talks with the Chinese will continue and all attempts are being made to defuse tensions and restore status quo ante.