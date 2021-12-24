With a 96.7 increase, is Delhi heading for another wave of COVID-19

New Delhi, Dec 24: There has been an increase of 96.7 per cent of COVID-19 patients in Delhi in the past seven days.

According to a report in Live Hindustan from December 9 to 16 the administration has detected 362 cases, while between December 16 and 22 there were 712 cases reported. The number of cases of the Omicron variant also increased to 67 during this period.

Delhi has more than 624 COVID-19 patients of which the 55.2 per cent of the cases are from south, southeast and southewestern districts alone. Quoting experts the report said that these districts are home to most of the travellers coming from abroad. The surge according to Live Hindustan can also be attributed to weddings and parties and people showing laxity in adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

On Thursday Delhi records 118 fresh cases and one death. The positivity rate stood at 0.13 per cent.

On Wednesday Delhi logged 125 COVID-19 cases, the highest since June 22 with the positivity rate of 0.02 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stood at 14,42,633 and the death toll rose to 25,103. Five deaths have been reported in December alone as of Thursday. Data would also show that there have been 14.16 recoveries too.

