YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    With 913 new infections, COVID-19 cases falls below 1,000 in India; active cases lowest in 714 days

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 4: India recorded less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 715 days even as the virus tally rose to 4,30,29,044, while the active infection count fell below 13,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

    COVID-19 cases falls below 1,000 in India

    The number of active cases is the lowest in 714 days, the data showed.

    Thirteen new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 5,21,358, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The active case count comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

    India recorded COVID-19 cases below 1,000 for the first time since April 18, 2020 when 991 cases were reported.

    A reduction of 416 cases has been recorded in the number of active infections in a span of 24 hours.

    India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.22 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

    A total of 79.10 crore tests for the detection of COVID-19 have been conducted so far, including 3,14,823 in the last 24 hours.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 10:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X