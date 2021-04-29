How Bihar election results is turning out to be opposite to exit poll results

All you need to know about Exit Poll Result 2021 for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

With 75-85 seats, BJP to return to power in Assam: India Today- Axis My India exit polls

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: The BJP is set to come back to power in Assam with 75-85 seats according to India Today- Axis My India exit polls.

The exit poll says that the Congress led alliance will win around 40-50 seats while the others including the Asom Gana Parishad will bag 1-4 seats.

The exit poll predicts a 48 per cent vote share for the BJP, 40 per cent for the Congress and 12 per cent for others. The sample size of the exit poll for Assam is 27.189.

Polling was held in three phases in Assam on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The BJP is up against 8 parties combined which include the Congress and AIUDF. The BJP and its allies AGP and UPPL contested 92 seats, 26 and 8 respectively. The Congress fought on 94 seats, while the AIUDF for 14, Bodoland People's Front got 12, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 2 seats.