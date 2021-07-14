With 624 new deaths, India records 38,792 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 14: In what comes as a recent development, India recorded as many as 38,792 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took the cumulative infection tally in the country to 30,946,074. With 624 new fatalities reported in the same period, the death toll now stands at 411,408, according to the health ministry.

According to the health ministry, the country also saw 41,000 people getting discharged from the hospitals, after which the total number of recoveries reached 30,104,720.

Meanwhile, it can be seen that the active case count further dipped to 429,946, constituting 1.40 per cent of India's overall caseload. The situation is worrying in comparison to Tuesday's figures when 31,443 new cases were logged in.

Moreover, Wednesday's death count is 1,396 less than Tuesday's - when a sharp increase was seen due to data correction by states like Madhya Pradesh. On Sunday, 895 fatalities were reported and the count went down further to 724 on Monday.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with the chief ministers of the northeast states on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the overcrowding of tourists in hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, terming it "not right".

Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 9:58 [IST]