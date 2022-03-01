With 6,915 new infections, India reports dip in Covid-19 cases; Recovery rate at 98.59 per cent

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 01: India added 6,915 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 4,29,24,130, while the active cases further declined to 92,472 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,14,023 with 180 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.77 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.1 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,24,550.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 76.83 crore.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 9:24 [IST]