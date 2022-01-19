YouTube
    With 40 elite commandos, Delhi has its own QAT to guard against terror

    New Delhi, Jan 19: In view of the number of security related incidents being reported, around 40 CRPF commandos are now part of a CRPF Quick Action Team which will respond to terror situations in Delhi.

    The Delhi QAT which is deployed in all theatres where the CRPF has been deployed has been operational for 7 months. The Delhi QAT comprises commandos who have fought hardcore terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba in Jammu and Kashmir. They also have been part of the battle against the naxalites.

    The Delhi QAT can be requisitioned to assist the local police in the event of a terror attack or can move on its own when such an incident takes place. The commandos are trained in counter-terrorism, handling hostage situations and IEDs. They are equipped with all the weaponry, gear and gadgets needed to tackle both terror and fidayeen attacks.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 15:57 [IST]
    X