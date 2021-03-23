With 40,715 new cases, India sees slight dip in daily Covid-19 tally

Bhutan Prime Minister thanks PM Modi for gift of additional 4,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi, Mar 23: India has registered a slight dip in covid-19 cases with 40,715 fresh cases, 29,785 recoveries, and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload now comprises 2.96 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67 per cent, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The COVID-19 death toll of the country increased to 1,60,166, with 199 daily new fatalities, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,81,253, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on -November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,54,13,233 samples have been tested till March 22, with 9,67,459 samples tested on Monday.