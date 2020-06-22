  • search
    With 3 divisions forming an arc, India ready to respond to Chinese aggression

    New Delhi, June 22: With Apache helicopters, Sukhoi fighters and tanks being added along the Line of Actual Control, the three divisions now form an arc and are ready to respond.

    The Indian positions at Galwan, Hot Springs, Koyul, Fukche, Murgo, Depsong and Demchok face threats from the Chinese and hence the deployment has been enhanced.

    

    Meanwhile the Indian agencies have sounded a high alert after it was noticed that China had deployed additional fighter jets, attack choppers and bombers at Hotan, Ngyari and Shigatse.

    No escalation at India-China border, but heavy military build up has made situation very tense

    Both the Indian and Chinese armies have been fully deployed, the air bases activated and the navy has been placed on standby. Sources tell OneIndia that the situation is very tense, although there has been no escalation following the June 15 violent brawl.

    In response to the mighty build up by the Chinese, the Indian Army positions too have been beefed up. The Air Force of both countries also continue to keep a surveillance watch on each other, the source cited above said.

    On the other hand, the Air Force also moved its critical frontline assets including the Sukhoi 20 MKI, Mirage 2000 and Jaguar fighter aircraft fleet to the advanced positions where there can fly at a very short notice.

    Further the Chinooks helicopters have been deployed in and around the Leh airbase to provide the capability of rapid troops transportation and inter valley troop transfer, in case any situation emerges. The American Apache attack choppers have also been deployed close to the areas where operations by ground troops are taking place at the moment.

    Amid border tension, govt seeks product-wise details from India Inc to curb China imports

    With both armies not thinking in terms of disengagement, the situation is very tense.

    While there has been a bit of cooling down of the situation, the official cited above said that complete disengagement will take a longer time.

    Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 9:54 [IST]
