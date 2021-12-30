Omicron Outbreak: No new Covid restriction in Delhi for now, 'yellow alert' to continue

With 13,154 new COVID19 cases, India sees spike in Covid tally for 2nd day

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 30: India recorded 13,154 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while the active cases increased to 82,402, according to the data updated at 8 am. The number of deaths climbed to 4,80,860 with 268 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

According to data from the Centre and the states, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country crossed 10,000 yesterday after a little over a month. On November 26, the total reported was 10,549.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 63 days now.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive is 1,43,83,22,742, according to the ministry.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:05 [IST]