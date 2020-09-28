With 10 lakh cases in just 12 days, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 28: India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 60 lakh on Sunday night, 12 days after it crossed the 50-lakh mark. A spike of 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll from the pathogen climbed to 95,542 with 1,039 more deaths. There are 9,62,640 active cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, comprising 15.85 per cent of the total caseload, according to the ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 60,74,702, while 50,16,520 people have recuperated from the virus, taking the recovery rate to 82.58 per cent. The case fatality rate declined to 1.57 per cent, it said.

India is in pole position in terms of the number of recoveries, followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

India is the second-worst hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7.20-crore samples have been tested so far, with 7.09-lakh tests being conducted on Sunday.