Winter Session: Opposition to take out march protest against suspension of 12 MPs today

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 14: Intensifying their protest demanding revocation of suspension of 12 MPs, over 18 opposition parties have decided to held a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk on Tuesday.

"We have to fight it. We have to tell the people why our people were suspended and how wrongly they have been kept out of the House. Our fight will continue and find other methods like a march or asking all political parties addressing to the press. We will continue our protests through different forms of Satyagraha," Hindustan Times quotes Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge as saying.

Another report claims that Trinamool Congress, which has kept itself away from being part of protests led by Congress, will make an exception to this event and will participate in Vijay Chowk march.

As many as 12 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on November 29 for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August, even as the Opposition termed the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.

Raising the matter during the morning session on MOnday, Kharge said the Opposition was "repeatedly requesting" the government to find a solution.

"The government cannot dictate what should (we) do, what should (we) not do? They are repeatedly refusing to concede our request and they are putting blame on us. So it is not good. Therefore, I can say that government is adamant and...they are provoking us to disrupt the House. So, in protest of that, we will walkout," Kharge said.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 9:28 [IST]