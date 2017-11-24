Winter Session of Parliament to be held from Dec 15 to Jan 5

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Friday finalised the dates of Winter Session of Parliament. The session will be held from December 15 to January 5.

CCPA met in the Parliament and finalised the schedule and agenda of the winter session.

Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said, " This will be a 14-day session, 25th and 26th December will be Christmas holidays.

Ananth Kumar requested political parties to cooperate and make the winter session successful and fruitful.

"We expect that we will have attendance on all 14 days, including the New Year's day," he said.

Early this week, the Congress party stepped up its attack on the delay in convening the Winter Session of Parliament, accusing the government of betraying the Constitutional mandate of subjecting itself to Parliamentary oversight.

The winter session is traditionally convened in the third week of November and lasts until the third week of December.

