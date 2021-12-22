YouTube
    Winter Session of Parliament set to be adjourned ahead of schedule

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 22: The Winter Session of Parliament is set to adjourn sine die ahead of schedule today. The Session was scheduled to end on December 23.

    Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Prahlad Joshi will brief the media about the Winter Session of Parliament today.

    Winter Session of Parliament set to be adjourned ahead of schedule

    The session witnessed unruly scenes with the Opposition demanding that the suspension of the 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha be revoked. The session began with the repeal of the contentious farm laws.

    While the Opposition continued to demand that the suspension of the 12 MPs be revoked, the Government refused to budge and maintained that no action would be taken unless an apology was made.

    The Opposition also demanded the sacking of Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra for his alleged links with the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur-Kheri. On Tuesday, TMC MP, Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha after he allegedly threw the rule book at the Chair and walked out during protests over the election reforms Bill.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 8:04 [IST]
    X