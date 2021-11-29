Winter Session of Parliament: Opposition to push for MSP debate

From farm laws to crypto: Full list of Bills to be introduced in Winter Session of Parliament

New Delhi, Nov 29: While the Centre would introduce a Bill to repeal the farm laws, there is expected to be a debate on the Minimum Support Price.

The Opposition parties are expected to push for a discussion on the MSP today as the government tables the Bill to repeal the farm laws.

Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar will introduce a Bill to repeal the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The other Bill to watch out for would be the The Cryptocurrency and Refutation of official Digital Currency Bill 2021. The Bill would seek to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing a digital currency by the Reserve Bank of India.

A report of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 will also be tabled in both Houses during the Winter Session.

