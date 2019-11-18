  • search
    Winter Session LIVE: Removal of Gandhis' SPG cover not political, says BJP

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 20: Rajya Sabha convenes for the day with debates opening over the removal of the SPG cover security for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah

    Earlier this month, the SPG (Special Protection Group) cover for the Gandhis were withdrawn and they were placed under the Z-plus category, which ensures security cover by around 100 personnel.

    Winter Session's 3rd Day: Stay tuned for Live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:46 AM, 20 Nov
    At meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs, the party has decided to raise in Parliament the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment and detention of Kashmiri political leaders.
    11:45 AM, 20 Nov
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Parliament. He will be speaking in Rajya Sabha today.
    11:45 AM, 20 Nov
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha: I can commit myself that I had gone there, sat with the CM of Arunachal Pradesh and cleared many of the compensations which was due for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.
    11:44 AM, 20 Nov
    Tapir Gao, BJP: I had requested the former Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and present Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too to provide compensation to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the land of the locals that has been acquired by Army. But no compensation has been given till now.
    11:24 AM, 20 Nov
    Subramanian Swamy counters Congress on SPG cover "It is the Home Ministry that decides on Security cover and the threat surrounding Gandhi's has disappeared with the end of LTTE."
    11:23 AM, 20 Nov
    There is nothing political, security hasn't been withdrawn. Home Ministry has a very set pattern and there is a protocol. It is not done by a politician, it is done by Home Ministry and according to threat perception the security is given and withdrawn, says JP Nadda, BJP, in Rajya Sabha.
    11:21 AM, 20 Nov
    S"We urge govt that issues of security of our leaders have to be beyond partisan political considerations," says Congress leader Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha.
    11:21 AM, 20 Nov
    Congress MP Anand Sharma raises the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover to party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Rajya Sabha.
    11:19 AM, 20 Nov
    Nityanand Rai, on behalf of Home Minister Amit Shah, tables Maharashtra Governor's report on President's Rule in the state in Rajya Sabha.
    11:04 AM, 20 Nov
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar reaches Parliament; says I will meet PM Narendra Modi today.
    11:04 AM, 20 Nov
    Proceedings begin in both Houses of Parliament.
    10:45 AM, 20 Nov
    PM Narendra Modi meets top Ministers in Parliament.
    10:41 AM, 20 Nov
    Revolutionary Socialist Party&Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over JNU issue & brutal and inhuman lathicharge on students of Kerala who are demanding CBI inquiry into Walayar case(alleged rape&murder of 2 minor girls in 2017).
    10:35 AM, 20 Nov
    Home Minister Amit Shah likely to make a statement at around 11.10 AM in Rajya Sabha over the withdrawal of SPG protection of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
    10:32 AM, 20 Nov
    TMC has give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over telecom blackout in Kashmir valley.
    10:29 AM, 20 Nov
    Congress party has given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha over procurement of paddy across the nation.
    10:27 AM, 20 Nov
    A meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs, to discuss Parliament strategy, is underway at the Congress parliamentary party office in Parliament. Party interim president Sonia Gandhi is chairing the meeting.
    10:11 AM, 20 Nov
    Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over 'purchasing of paddy from Chhattisgarh in Central Pool.'
    9:43 AM, 20 Nov
    Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prasanna Acharya has given zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increasing incidents of acid attack.'
    9:42 AM, 20 Nov
    Congress party has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over "withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of certain persons".
    9:16 AM, 20 Nov
    PM Narendra Modi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to meet in Parliament at 12:30 PM today to discuss Maharashtra farmers’ situation. Later in the day, Pawar will also be leading a Maharashtra all party delegation to meet PM Modi.
    9:08 AM, 20 Nov
    Congress MP Chhaya Verma has given zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'purchasing of paddy from Chhattisgarh in Central Pool.'
    9:08 AM, 20 Nov
    AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given given zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi.'
    9:07 AM, 20 Nov
    Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to table a report in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday regarding the President's rule in Maharashtra.
    6:35 PM, 19 Nov
    Lok Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow after proceedings of the day concluded.
    6:25 PM, 19 Nov
    ''The state is that of a climate emergency - Delhi is the worst affected. The state can no longer get away with gimmick like Odd-Even & banning construction sites. We need long term sustainable solutions&stop the blame game. It's time to own up&act responsibly,'' Gambhir said
    6:24 PM, 19 Nov
    Gautam Gambhir, BJP, in Lok Sabha on air pollution in Delhi: The topic of discussion is something that affects everyone irrespective of our caste, creed, age & religion. It's affecting us while we stand&talk about it in Parliament. It's high time we stop politicising this issue.
    6:24 PM, 19 Nov
    Why is the state govt not investing in schemes to purchase stubble from farmers? The Delhi govt had Rs 200cr to invest in advertisements while Rs 50cr could be used to purchase stubble from farmers: Manoj Tiwari
    6:24 PM, 19 Nov
    Debate on pollution crisis underway in Lok Sabha
    6:20 PM, 19 Nov
    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow
