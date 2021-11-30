Winter Session: Bill on regulation of reproductive technology to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi, Nov 30: Despite the Opposition Parties planning to boycott the entire Winter Session, the NDA government is set to table the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The bill, which will be tabled on the second day of the Winter Session, seeks regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, ANI reports.

This bill apart, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiiju is scheduled to introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958, on Tuesday.

On the first day of the Winter Session, the Centre passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill amid the protests from the opposition parties which wanted a discussion on it, while the ruling government was not interested on a debate and reportedly passed the bill in just four minutes in Lok Sabha.

On the very first day, 12 Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire Winter session for their violent behaviour on the last day of the previous Monsoon Session.

Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh from the Congress, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri from the Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai from Shiv Sena, Elamaram Kareem from CPM and, Binoy Viswam from CPI have been suspended under Rule 256 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, the opposition excluding the TMC is considering boycotting the entire session as mark of protest against the government for passing the farmers repeal bill without discussion and over the suspension of 12 MPs.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:02 [IST]