Winter session to begin today, 25 bills slated to be tabled

The Winter Session of Parliament, with 14 sittings of both the Houses, is set to begin from today. The session will end on January 5, 2018.

The session's first full day will be on Monday as the first day is likely to be adjourned after obituary references to three former parliamentarians.

During the session, the Muslim Women Right on Marriage Bill related to triple talaq issue and legislation on granting Constitutional status to the Backward Class Commission are among the important bills which will be taken up for discussion and passage.

The other important bills which are going to come for debate are:

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Third Amendment) Bill, 2017

Law Prohibiting Triple Talaq

Bill To Legalise the Use of Marijuana

Bill Granting NRI The Power to Vote

Bill to Grant Rights to Transgenders

Indian Forest Amendment Act

Education for Children - The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017, proposes a 'regular examination' which will be held in class 5 and class 8 at the end of every academic year.

Citizenship for 'Minorities'

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the Supplementary Demand for Grants and three ordinances including GST compensation to states will also be taken up.

In the Rajya Sabha, no government business is scheduled for today and private members business will be taken up being Friday.

In a message, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has appealed to the government to give opportunity to the opposition to raise their issues. He also asked the opposition to co-operate with the ruling bench so that Parliament can fulfill the aspirations of people.

The session is likely to be stormy as the opposition is gearing up to raise several issues to corner the treasury bench even though the government has expressed its willingness to discuss any issue.

OneIndia News