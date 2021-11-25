No one will be able to destroy Congress, leaders joining TMC 'drama', says Venugopal

Winter session 2021: The issues Congress will raise on the first day in Parliament

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 25: Being the principal opposition party, Congress has prepared to corner the ruling NDA government on several issues including farmers' demands on the first day of the Winter Session which will begin on 29 November.

The grand old party on Thursday had a Parliament Strategy Group meeting chaired by interim president Sonia Gandhi. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and deputy leader Anand Sharma, besides chief whip in the upper house Jairam Ramesh among others in attendance.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi, chief whip K Suresh, and whips Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Singh Bittu attended the meet. Senior leader A K Antony and AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal were also present.

The Centre has listed 26 bills that are expected to be tabled during the Winter Session of the Parliament, which will be held between November 29 and December 23.

So, what are all the issues that the party have decided to raise on the first day?

It will raise a range of issues in the Parliament, including inflation, prices of petrol & diesel, Chinese aggression, & issue of J&K.

Congress will raise the farmers' issues including MSP and removal of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra from the Cabinet over his son's involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Congress will call up leaders of various parties as part of its efforts to bring Opposition parties together on these issues in the Parliament.

The Congress leadership decides to raise the issue of price rise and will press for the demand for seeking Rs 4 lakh compensation for all victims of COVID-19.

Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 21:27 [IST]