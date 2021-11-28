Winter Session 2021: At all-party meet, Opposition demands discussion on Pegasus row, price rise

Ahead of Winter Session, Congress issues whip to party MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 28: Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, an all-party meeting convened by the government on Sunday with most opposition parties demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row, price rise and unemployment.

Reportedly, opposition leaders also raised the issue of extended jurisdiction of the Border Security Force in some states, including West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress has raised a host of issues, including bringing laws on minimum support price and disinvestment of profitable PSUs.

The prominent opposition leaders present at the customary session-eve meet included Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Anand Sharma from the Congress, TR Baalu and Tiruchi Siva from DMK, Sharad Pawar from NCP, Vinayak Raut from Shiv Sena, Ramgopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party, Satish Mishra from BSP, Prasanna Acharya from BJD and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on Monday and conclude on December 23.

The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session beginning November 29 with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

To repeal the three contentious farm laws, the government on Monday will introduce in Lok Sabha a new bill, which states that though "only a small group of farmers are protesting" against these legislations, the need of the hour is to take along everyone for inclusive growth.

The ruling BJP and main opposition party Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present on the day.

Story first published: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 13:49 [IST]