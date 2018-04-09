Wink forbidden in Islam says plea in SC against Priya Varrier song

An application has been filed in the Supreme Court objecting to the wink scene in a song from the upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love. The application states that the act of winking is anti-Islam and is forbidden.

The application filed by two Hyderabad based parties refers to the verses in the Quran. It states that before the court takes any decision on the petition by Priya Varrier to quash criminal charges against, the petitioners must be heard.

Earlier in February this year, the Supreme Court had stayed all the pending first information reports (FIRs) filed against the song and the movie.

The stay was granted in response to a petition filed by the director, producer and the actor. One of the applicants had previously lodged an FIR against the song in Hyderabad.

In their application, the applicants have raised the issue of certain objectionable picturisation, "which when superimposed with the sacred lyrics of the song can very well be categorised as an act of blasphemy".

"The 30-second clip shows a young schoolgirl and a schoolboy exchanging smiles, eyebrows wiggles and winks from across the way. It has completely captivated audiences but with a wrinkle on the face of religious Muslims," reads the application.

