    Wing Commander Anjali Singh is India’s first female military diplomat

    New Delhi, Sep 17: Wing Commander Anjali Singh has become India's first female military diplomat to be posted in any of the Indian missions abroad.

    Singh has joined the Indian Embassy in Russia as the Deputy Air Attache, the mission said in a tweet.

    Wing Commander, Anjali Singh, pic courtesy, @IndEmbMoscow
    Singh, who is trained on MiG-29 fighter aircraft, joined her new assignment on September 10.

    "Wing Commander Anjali Singh joined @IndEmbMoscow on September 10 as the Deputy Air Attache. She enjoys the distinction of being the first female Indian Armed Forces Officer to be posted as a military diplomat in any of the Indian missions abroad," the embassy said in a tweet.

    Singh is an AE(L) officer with 17 years of service. She is trained on MiG-29 aircraft, the embassy said.

    An air attaché is an Air Force officer who is part of a diplomatic mission; this post is normally filled by a high-ranking officer. An air attaché typically represents the chief of his home air force in the foreign country where he or she serves.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 7:23 [IST]
