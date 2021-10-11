PM Modi says Health sector budget has been doubled to more than 2 lakh crore rupees: Highlights

Win an Amazon gift voucher worth Rs. 5,000 with a Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Limited period offer: Avail of a doctor loan before October 31 and get your shopping voucher

The festive season is the perfect time to celebrate your past achievements while planning your future goals. For doctors, besides spending quality time with near and dear ones, now is also the time to make your dream projects come to life. Whether it is ICU expansion in your hospital or purchasing modern medical equipment for your clinic, you may be looking for a fresh start after Diwali as a doctor.

Your plans may be diverse, and they may require proper financing. This is where you can opt for a doctor loan. You can trust the credit facilities and features of the business loan for doctors offered by Bajaj Finserv. It provides practitioners like you a big sanction at a competitive interest rate. This festive season, you can also avail of additional rewards on opting for financing. By applying for the doctor loan online, you can win an Amazon gift voucher worth Rs. 5,000. The offer is valid till October 31, 2021, so make sure you apply soon.

To understand the primary features and benefits of the Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan, read on.

1. Substantial finance gives wings to your dreams without any risk

With a business loan for doctors, you can avail up to Rs. 42 lakh and fund your expenses without pledging any property or possessions. This lessens your risk and enables you to use the sanction stress-free without any cap or restriction on its end-use.

Take your expansion and growth proposals to fruition, be it recruiting nurses and technicians, purchasing patient management software, or setting up a new clinic at a different location. Have urgent repairs related to your practice or need to lease medical machinery immediately? Bajaj Finserv helps you get the money in your bank account in just 24 hours from approval so that you can address critical expenses conveniently.

2. Tailored eligibility terms make application easy and fast

You can apply for a doctor loan quickly and comfortably since the eligibility criteria are based on your medical degree and experience. They are as follows:

Degree Minimum eligibility/experience MBBS Registration with the medical council MDs/Dentist 5 years of experience post-registration BAMS/BHMS 2 years of experience post-registration PG Diploma, Specialised Diploma, Post-graduate, and Super Specialist MBBS degree registered with the medical council

Prove your eligibility with just a few documents, including KYC paperwork and your certificate of medical registration, and you are good to go.

3. Flexi facility and lengthy tenor allows for comfortable repayment

You can repay the Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan conveniently with the help of four additional features. The first is the Flexi facility, which enables you to repay only the interest for the first 12 months of the tenor.

This allows you to lower your EMIs by up to 45%*, which lets you manage your practice's cash flow with ease during the time of expansion.

The second is the nominal doctor loan interest rate, which makes repayment hassle-free. The third is the lengthy tenor of up to 8 years. This helps you spread your EMIs over a period that suits you and makes your EMIs pocket-friendly. Lastly, you can make part-prepayments without paying any extra fee. With a healthy revenue, you can become debt-free quickly and save on interest too.

All these benefits make the Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan a reliable credit solution. Apply online right away and enjoy the Amazon voucher along with the funds you need for ICU expansion and other plans to grow your practice. Check your pre-approved offer now and apply in just one click.