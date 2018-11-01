'Will you back my bill on Ram temple': BJP's Rakesh Sinha taunts Congress

New Delhi, Nov 1: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Rakesh Sinha on Thursday said that he would soon introduce a private member's bill in Parliament seeking the construction of a Ram temple on a disputed site in Ayodhya.

Sinha today tweeted, "To those who keep asking the BJP and the RSS about when Ram temple will be constructed, I have a straight question: Will you support my private member bill [on Ram temple]?"

Sinha further claimed that the Ayodhya matter is not a priority for the Supreme Court. "How many days SC took to give a verdict on Article 377, Jallikattu, Sabarimala? But Ayodhya is not in priority for decades and decades. It is a top priority of Hindu society," he said in another Tweet.

Also Read Mulayam's chhoti bahu Aparna says Ram Temple should be built in Ayodhya

His statement comes two days after the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of a clutch of pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court's 2010 judgment till January, which ruled that the disputed land on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya be divided into three parts.

While speaking in a debate show on Wednesday, the RSS ideologue had said that BJP's position has always remained unchanged on the issue and the entire land belongs to Ram Temple.

"Our demand was entire land to be acquired," Sinha said. "Fundamental position of BJP and RSS remains unchanged, entire land belongs to Ram Lalla," he added.

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said the BJP thinks Lord Ram will help it win next year's general elections, but God "will not help them win the elections."

"It is the people who will vote, neither Lord Ram nor Allah will vote," he said.