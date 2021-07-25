Will Yediyurappa quit as Karnataka CM? Suspense continues, official announcement tomorrow

Yediyurappa on the way out? Message from high command by evening, says Karnataka CM

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, July 25: Will B S Yediyurappa quit as chief minister of Karnataka? Suspense continued on the possible change of guard in the state as the central leadership is yet to send a message on whether Yediyurappa will continue in office. However, the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman asserted that he would continue to work for the BJP over the next 10-15 years.

Yediyurappa, the face of the BJP in the state in the past two decades, expressed confidence that the communication may come by tonight or will be known on Monday morning.

Stating that he had offered to resign two months ago if the party so wished, he reiterated that he would continue in the post if the high command so desired and quit if they asked him to.

"I will work for the party day and night for the next 10- 15 years. Let there be no doubt about it", the Chief Minister said. He said he would speak about the achievements of his government at a function, as planned earlier, on Monday.

"After that, other things, you will come to know". Asked what he would do if the "message" does not come from the high command, Yediyurappa said: "I will take a decision then".

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the district headquarters town Belagavi, he reiterated that he would abide by the decision of the party''s central leadership, and said he was content and satisfied and "will not cross the disciplinary line."

"I got most of the positions in the party, which no one else might have got in Karnataka, for which I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda", the Chief Minister said.

Yediyurappa said he has the "lone target" of toiling for the next two years and bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka, where assembly elections are due in 2023.

Story first published: Sunday, July 25, 2021, 21:06 [IST]