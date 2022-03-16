YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will work together for growth of Punjab: PM Modi to Bhagwant Mann

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated APP leader Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as Chief Minister of Punjab.

    Narendra Modi

    In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; "Congratulations to Shri @BhagwantMann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people."

    Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

    Besides newly-elected AAP MLAs, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, and other leaders wearing yellow turbans were also present.

    After the ceremony, Mann said his government will address issues like unemployment, corruption and farmers' plight which are plaguing the state. "The work will start from today," he said.

    The AAP romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi punjab election 2022

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X