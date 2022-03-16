Dynasty is dangerous for democracy, we have to fight against it: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Will work together for growth of Punjab: PM Modi to Bhagwant Mann

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated APP leader Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as Chief Minister of Punjab.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; "Congratulations to Shri @BhagwantMann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people."

Congratulations to Shri @BhagwantMann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state’s people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2022

Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Besides newly-elected AAP MLAs, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, and other leaders wearing yellow turbans were also present.

After the ceremony, Mann said his government will address issues like unemployment, corruption and farmers' plight which are plaguing the state. "The work will start from today," he said.

The AAP romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.