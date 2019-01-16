  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Will woman IAS officer become Cabinet Secretary?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16:  The Government of India has seen only four Cabinet Secretaries in 14 years from 2004 to June 2018. B K Chaturvedi, K M Chandrashekhar, Ajit Seth and P K Sinha. Three were Cabinet Secretary for four years while P K Sinha will also complete the fourth year in June 2019.

    Will woman IAS officer become Cabinet Secretary?
    Will woman IAS officer become Cabinet Secretary?

    With one-year extension to PK Sinha, Cabinet Secretary has closed the doors for two batches of IAS officers. IAS officers of 1981 and 1982 batches will retire by June 2019.

    Secretary in the PM Office Bhaskar Khulbe may be the dark horse for the post. Khulbe,  1983 batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, is scheduled to retire on March 31,2019.

    Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra,1982 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, may also be considered for the post.  Mitra is to retire in May. He was Chief Secretary in West Bengal Government.

    Also read: 10 per cent quota to be implemented from academic year 2019: Javadekar

    If all goes well, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba will be new Cabinet Secretary. Gauba, 1982 batch Jharkhand cadre IAS officer, will be senior-most IAS officer in the Government of India. 

    Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan is said to be a strong contender for the post. 1982 batch IAS officer Sundararajan is also next in seniority to Rajiv Gauba.

    According to reports, in view of the next Lok Sabha elections, Modi Government may appoint new Cabinet Secretary in March before the imposition of the Code of conduct. In that case present Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha may be given another assignment. 

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bjp 2019 lok sabha elections

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue