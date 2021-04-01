Will win over 200 seats in Bengal, TMC not cool but ‘shool’ says PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Apr 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP will win over 200 seats in the West Bengal Elections.

The PM was addressing a public meeting in Jaynagar. The voices of the people have received God's blessings and they were saying that the BJP will win over 200 seats in West Bengal, he said.

He also said the people were coming in large numbers to vote in the second phase of the elections and this clearly indicated a BJP wave. He also said that the frustration of Mamata Banerjee was clear and this happened after the first phase of polling.

PM Modi also said that Mamata had written a letter to many leaders of the country for help. Didi is now seeking help from those whom she considers as outsiders and tourists and didn't give time for a meeting, he said. The PM was referring to the letter written by Mamata to leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar among others.

The PM said he will not allow Mamata to abuse the people's devotion and identify of Ram Krishna Paramahans, Swami Vivekanand and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. If you want to appease anyone, you have the right to do so. You want to abuse me, keep abusing me he said.

On Mamata's cool cool comment, the PM said that the TMC is not cool, but shool (thorn) that gave pain to the people of Bengal.