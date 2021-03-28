Will win in 26 of 30 seats in West Bengal, 37 of 47 in Assam, says Amit Shah

YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a press conference at his Krishna Menon Marg residence in Delhi on Sunday.

    ''The first phase of voting for West Bengal and Assam concluded yesterday. I want to thank people of both the States for voting for us. Voter turnout shows enthusiasm in people,''

    Shah said,''Polling was held peacefully in both West Bengal and Assam. No one died due to poll violence.''

    After discussions with booth level workers & party leaders, I can say out of 30 seats in West Bengal we will win more than 26 seats. We have got clear indications that BJP will win more than 37 seats out of 47 seats in Assam,'' he said.

    "Yesterday, after many years, the polling process was held without any incident of violence in West Bengal. I want to thank the women of West Bengal for polling in favour of the BJP. BJP will form government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats," Union Minister Amit Shah said.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 28, 2021, 15:00 [IST]
