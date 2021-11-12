For Quick Alerts
Will uproot MVA in Maharashtra: Nadda
New Delhi, Nov 12: BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said the party will oust the MVA coalition (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) government in Maharashtra democratically, PTI reported.
Speaking at a public event here, Nadda also expressed confidence that the "BJP's flag will shine brightly" in the Mumbai civic elections which are due next year.
"The BJP will uproot the corrupt government in Maharashtra through a democratic process," he said. "We will play the role of opposition (in Maharashtra) with complete sincerity and commitment," Nadda added.
Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 9:28 [IST]