No party gives as much space to women as BJP does: BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP office-bearers to meet on 18 Oct, national executive likely on 7 Nov

Will uproot MVA in Maharashtra: Nadda

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 12: BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said the party will oust the MVA coalition (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) government in Maharashtra democratically, PTI reported.

Speaking at a public event here, Nadda also expressed confidence that the "BJP's flag will shine brightly" in the Mumbai civic elections which are due next year.

"The BJP will uproot the corrupt government in Maharashtra through a democratic process," he said. "We will play the role of opposition (in Maharashtra) with complete sincerity and commitment," Nadda added.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 9:28 [IST]