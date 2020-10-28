Bihar Elections 2020: Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto, says PM Modi

'Will those who looted Bihar fulfil the aspirations of poor, middle class?': PM Modi in Patna

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Oct 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his final rally of the day in Patna as Bihar is witnessing polling in first phase.

Addressing a rally in Patna, PM Modi said, "In the last decade and a half, Bihar has strongly stepped up the move from bad governance to good governance under Nitishji. Due to the efforts of the NDA government, Bihar has come a long way from inconvenience to convenience, from darkness to light, from distrust to trust, from kidnapping industry to opportunities."

"Who can fulfill the aspirations of the poor and middle class of Bihar? Can those who looted Bihar do it? Those who only thought of their families and did injustice to everyone can never understand Bihar's expectations. Only NDA can do it," said Modi in Patna.

He said,''Bihar moved from misgovernance to good governance, from darkness to light under Nitish Kumar.''

''Just like you can save yourself from COVID with a mask, similarly with a single vote you can save Bihar from becoming 'bimar' '', Prime Minister Modi said in Patna.

Meanwhile, polling is underway in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place.

The fate of over a thousand candidates across these assembly segments will be decided Wednesday by more than two crore voters. Of the nearly 2.15 crore electors eligible to exercise the franchise, 1.12 crore are male, 1.01 crore female and 599 are from the third gender.

