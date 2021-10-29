Will Third Wave Hit India? 22 Cases of New variant AY.4.2 Cases Detected in 5 States

Herd immunity in Delhi? Sixth sero survey reveals more than 90% have antibodies against Covid

Has 3rd wave started in India? Here's how many cases of AY.4.2 reported in country, so far

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 29: Just when things started looking like returning to normalcy, AY.4.2 variant of coronavirus has triggered fear of possible third wave. The cases of new Delta variant cases have been detected in many states in the country.

What is AY.4.2 variant of Covid-19?

AY.4.2 is one of 45 sub-lineages of Delta and dubbed by many as Delta plus. It has grown steadily in volume and now accounts for about 9 percent of cases in the last 28 days in the United Kingdom and spread to many countries including China, Russia, and India.

The new variant has reached Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Jammu, and Kashmir. At least, 22 cases have been reported from these states.

Seven cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, four in Kerala, two in Telangana, and one each in Maharashtra and Jammu, and Kashmir.

What We Know About AY.4.2, so far?

According to UK Health Security Agency, the new variant, at this stage, looks like not going to cause more severe disease even though evidence on AY4.2 is still emerging. As per ICMR scientist Dr. Samiran Panda, AY.4.2 is said to be highly transmissible but may not be fatal.

Scientists have estimated that AY.4.2, a sub-variant of the COVID-19 Delta strain that was responsible for the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India earlier this year, could be up to 15 percent more transmissible than the original Delta strain.

Meanwhile, the Centre has written to states and UTs to take following precautions in view of upcoming festivals

- Strict enforcement of laid down guidelines for allowing festivities in a cautious, safe and Covid appropriate manner.

- No mass gathering should be allowed in areas identified as containment zones and in districts reporting more than 5% Covid test confirmation rates.

- Necessary directions should be issued adequately in advance by the concerned State Governments for practicing cautions during the festivities.

- Gatherings that are allowed with advance permission and a limited number of people (as per local context) should be closely monitored and in case of violations of COVID appropriate behavior necessary enforcement and penal actions should be taken.

- There should be strict adherence to limits on public gatherings taking into account the availability of space to ensure effective physical distancing.

- Guidelines already issued with respect to malls, local markets and places of worship, as made available on the MoHFW website dated 30th November 2020 and 1st March 2021 should be strictly followed.

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 13:08 [IST]