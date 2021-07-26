Will the Lingayats stick with BJP if BSY is replaced: An expert’s view

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 26: The political situation in Karnataka today is like that of a close cricket match where one does not know the result until and unless the last ball is bowled.

Will Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa be replaced and if he is then who will succeed him. OneIndia caught up with India's leading psephologist, Dr. Sandeep Shastri to discuss the issue.

Dr. Shastri says in the case of BSY, it is not a question of letting it go. He says that he has left it to the top leadership in Delhi. The central leadership is clear that there needs to be a change and this is not an overnight decision.

When it comes to Karnataka, the BJP will have to tread very carefully. This is the only state in south where the party is in power. BSY was made the CM when he was 75 plus. The fact that he is a Lingayat and that he built the party in the state are all very important issues here, Dr. Shastri says.

On why the issue is taking so long to resolve, Dr. Shastri says that this could be a negotiating tactic. We do not know what is being offered. These are all political negotiating tricks, he also adds.

When asked about the vacuum that would be caused with the exist of Yediyurappa, Dr. Shastri says that in India right from the days of Nehru, this question has been asked about a leader being replaced. Our democratic process has matured and has also provided for an alternative. It does take time, but leaders have come up, he also adds.

When someone is such a huge figure, everything else is a part of the shadow. But once that shadow recedes to the background, then the visibility of other becomes clear, he further adds.

On who would replace BSY, he said that he consistently maintain this point that the BJP's style of functioning is such there is always an element of surprise/suspense. The central leadership will surely have a stamp. In fact all hopefuls must be praying that their names are not reported in the media. Take the appointments made by the BKP. There has always been an element of surprise. I would not like to make a guess. I would in fact concede that a name that would surprise anybody may be announced, he also says.

Will replacing BSY anger the Lingayats? To this Dr Shastri says that there is no doubt that he is a tall Lingayat leader. Since the 1990s after Ram Krishna Hegde formed the Lok Shakti and allied with the BJP, the votes of the Lingayats have been transferred to the party. The Lingayat vote, I would say is not linked to any leader. It is linked to the party and I do not see any other party being able to garner that vote, Dr. Shastri also points out.