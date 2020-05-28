Will the COVID-19 lockdown be extended: Here is what to expect

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 28: A lockdown 4.0 comes close to an end, the government is working out measures to face the challenge ahead of May 31.

Testing will be further ramped up and stringent curbs could be imposed in some cities, which have been reporting a high number of cases. While there would substantial easing of curbs in many parts of the countries, those areas which are reporting a high number of cases could be further contained.

There are deliberations on various issues, which also include opening up of malls. While no decision has been taken, officials are discussing whether malls could be opened at least in the green zones. The thrust post May 31 when lockdown 4.0 comes to an end would be on containing the spread of the pandemic. The challenges are still there and it is not the right time to relax. Social distancing norms and other health protocols will have to be followed an official told OneIndia. States would also have to continue playing a big role. The idea would be to both contain the spread and also continue to revive economic activity, the officer cited above said.

Lockdown could not have gone on forever says NITI Aayog member

With the lockdown norms being eased, many cities have been reporting higher cases.

Cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Thane, Surat, Jaipur and Indore are reporting higher cases and the containment strategy has to be spruced up. With the movement of migrant workers on the rise, there is a good chance of the spread of the virus being higher and hence states have to coordinate better and enhance containment norms, the officer also said.

There is also a demand to open up religious institutions. While no call has been taken on this by the Centre, Karnataka has already said that it is in favour of opening religious institutions. However the Karnataka government would give a go-ahead only once the Ministry of Home Affairs announces the guidelines.

Meanwhile all eyes would be on the Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat programme on Sunday, which also happens to be the last day of lockdown 4.0. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to stress on safety norms to be followed such as social distancing etc.