Will the Bagram airbase in Afghanistan be handed over to the US or China

    New Delhi, Oct 29: The Taliban cabinet would convene today to decide on whether the Bagram airbase, north of Kabul could be handed over to a third country.

    The cabinet is examining the same for helping the Taliban launch counter terror operations in the country. The two countries in the reckoning are China and the United States.

    The United States which made a hasty exit from Afghanistan has made it clear to the Taliban that it should not back or let its soil be used for any terror related activity. There are multiple groups in Afghanistan and most dangerous of them today is the Islamic State Khorasan Province. In the past couple of months it has staged two deadly attacks on Shia Mosques and one at the Kabul Airport as the US forces were pulling out of there.

    The US is also worried about the return of the Al-Qaeda. The Taliban had harboured the Al-Qaeda and its former supreme commander Osama Bin Laden. Some Afghan watchers feel that the Taliban is likely to be soft on the Al-Qaeda as they see a common enemy in the ISIS.

    Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 13:13 [IST]
