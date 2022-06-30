Devendra Fadnavis: The second CM to run full term in Maharashtra, readies his next game plan

Will stay out of the government, says Devendra Fadnavis

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jun 30: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that he will stay out of the government but will ensure it works at its full capacity.

Bringing a surprise element amid this entire government crisis, Devendra Fadnavis in his presser announced that not him but Eknath Shinde will take oath as next chief minister of Maharashtra. The ceremony will be held at 7:30 pm.

The dramatic announcement came after Fadnavis and Shinde met Governor B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. It was considered a foregone conclusion that Fadnavis will become the CM for the third time, in alliance with the Shinde-led Sena rebels. Fadnavis said Shinde will be sworn in as CM at Raj Bhavan at 7.30 pm on Thursday.

After meeting Maharashtra Governor with Eknath Shinde and staking claim to form the government, Devendra Fadnavis addressed a presser and said, "In 2019 BJP and Shiv Sena had an alliance & we got required numbers in Assembly elections. We hoped to form the govt but Shiv Sena chose to get into an alliance with those against whom Balasaheb protested throughout his life."

"Shiv Sena formed an alliance with those who are against Hindutva & Savarkar. Shiv Sena insulted the mandate of the people," Fadnavis said.

Shiv Sena MLAs were demanding that the alliance with Congress and NCP should be ended but Uddhav Thackeray ignored these MLAs and gave priority to MVA alliance partners, that's why these MLAs intensified their voices, Fadnavis.