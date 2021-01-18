Will soon resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains: Eastern Railway

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 18: In a recent development, cooked food supply to passengers in trains under e-catering services, which were suspended as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, will resume soon in the Eastern Railway zone, an official said on Sunday. According to reports, the e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER.

    railways

    "There are plans to add Barddhaman, Bolpur and Jamalpur in the list of stations from where the e-catering services are provided," the ER spokesperson said.

    It is reportedly said that the resumption of several long-distance and special trains, there was a growing demand to resume the services for supplying "hot, healthy and hygienic food to the passengers in the trains by nominated vendors of IRCTC".

    The spokesperson further said that the Railway Board has allowed IRCTC to resume the services at selected stations, adding that this will be provided in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

    Under e-catering, services are provided by a large number of food aggregators empanelled by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd, he said.

    The food supply services are also made available from outlets at selected stations, the official added.

    Story first published: Monday, January 18, 2021, 8:14 [IST]
