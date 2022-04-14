YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will send officials to Israel also: Mann on remote control jibe

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 14: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann landed in controversy after he sent officials in Punjab to meet with Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

    Will send officials to Israel also: Mann on remote control jibe

    He was accused of being a remote control following the meeting of the officials and Kejriwal in New Delhi.

    Mann however defended his decision and said that it was he who took a call. He told reporters that he would send his officers to Andhra Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and even Israel if the need be. Why should anyone object to it. This was done for training purposes he also added.

    The Aam Aadmi Party won with a thumping majority in the recently concluded Punjab assembly elections. Mann was selected as the CM face following a public poll by the AAP. He went on to become the CM following a drubbing that the Congress and the rest of the parties got.

    More BHAGWANT MANN News  

    Read more about:

    bhagwant mann punjab

    Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 14:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X