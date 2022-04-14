Will send officials to Israel also: Mann on remote control jibe

New Delhi, Apr 14: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann landed in controversy after he sent officials in Punjab to meet with Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

He was accused of being a remote control following the meeting of the officials and Kejriwal in New Delhi.

Mann however defended his decision and said that it was he who took a call. He told reporters that he would send his officers to Andhra Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and even Israel if the need be. Why should anyone object to it. This was done for training purposes he also added.

The Aam Aadmi Party won with a thumping majority in the recently concluded Punjab assembly elections. Mann was selected as the CM face following a public poll by the AAP. He went on to become the CM following a drubbing that the Congress and the rest of the parties got.

