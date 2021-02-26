Will see Lotus bloom in West Bengal: Smriti Irani downplays TMC

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Feb 26: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said that the BJP is bound to register a sweeping victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. She also downplayed the TMC chances of retaining power in the state.

Speaking to media in Panchpota, Smriti Irani attacked the ruling TMC government in the state saying Mamata Banerjee's reign has been defined by violence.

"Violence has defined the reign of Mamata Banerjee and the democratic voices across Bengal have decided that they will make sure that the TMC loses the Assembly election this time," said the Union Minister.

She went on to thank the people of West Bengal for showing support to the BJP by attending its rallies in large numbers.

"We are grateful that people of Bengal are coming out in large numbers to support us either in yatra or in programs that are being done by our senior leadership," she said. The BJP leader further said the large gatherings at BJP rallies are indicative that this time Lotus (BJP's symbol) will bloom in West Bengal.

The elections for the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal that comprises 294 seats are set to be held as soon as the current tenure ends on May 30.