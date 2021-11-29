Will school reopen in December 2021?

Former top cop Param Bir Singh appears before Thane police to join probe in extortion case

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Maharashtra government has decided to reopen schools for students of Classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and Classes 1 to 7 in urban areas from December 1.

Physical classes at primary schools in the state have remained closed since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

"After discussing the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, we have decided to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and Classes 1 to 7 in urban areas from December 1," School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said in a statement.

"We are committed to safe resumption of schools. In the next six days, the emphasis will be on acclimatising schools, parents and children towards a safe transition to physical classes, as classrooms have been shut for nearly two years. We will be holding consultations with school management committees and parents," she added.

Maharashtra School Reopening: Guidelines

School authorities have been asked to make sure to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like maintaining a distance of six feet, mandatory wearing of face masks.

All the students and staff members have been asked to wear masks at all times.

If students or teachers are found with any symptoms, they are to be stopped from entering the campus.

Schools in containment zones should not be opened. Teachers and students from the containment zones should not be allowed to come to school.

Also, schools should be cleaned and surfaces that come in regular contact should be wiped with sodium hypochlorite.

Schools which were used as quarantine centres should be cleaned and sanitised.

Biometric attendance should be avoided and use of swimming pools has been prohibited

COVID-19 appropriate protocol must be followed while using the gymnasium.

Adequate arrangements should be made to wash hands, keeping in consideration the number of students and teachers. Any initiative which will lead to crowding should be avoided.

Besides, adequate distance should be maintained between students while they are standing in queues, in the playground and assembly points by making markings. Similar arrangements should be made in the library.

Special care should be taken of the teaching and administrative staff with co-morbidity and other serious illnesses.

Schools must maintain an adequate stock of face masks, hand sanitiser and sodium hypochlorite solution, the guidelines stated.

Haryana School Reopening

All private and government schools in Haryana will re-open with full capacity from December 1, in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

"From December 1, all the government and private schools of Haryana will open with full capacity. The compliance with the Covid protocols will continue as before. If any problem related to Covid arises again in future, then the government will take an immediate decision in this regard," said the minister in a tweet.

Haryana government had earlier re-opened all private and government schools in the state for classes 4-5 from September 1 after COVID cases decreased.

Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 15:03 [IST]