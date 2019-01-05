Will Sanjay Joshi be given some important assignment in the BJP after Gordhan Zadafia?

New Delhi, Jan 5: After former minister of state for home in the Gujarat government Gordhan Zadafia has been made in-charge of Uttar Pradesh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) now wants one of its most favourite leaders and former organising secretary of the party Sanjay Joshi to be given some responsibility in the party which the prime minister Narendra Modi has always opposed to.

Sources said that the matter has been discussed in the RSS and has been communicated to the central leadership of the party. Sources further said that the matter has been communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the final decision on this issue will be taken only by him.

Actually surveys conducted by the party in Uttar Pradesh has not been very positive. The popularity of the BJP in the state is going down. This could be one of the reasons for the RSS asking the BJP leadership to employ him in the state as he has very good influence over the party workers all across. He can once again rejuvenate the party workers there.

BJP national president Amit Shah has this idea that the condition of party is getting deteriorated by the day so he is looking for some ways for damage control. Sanjay Joshi has become untouchable in the party after his differences with Narendra surfaced. He is living a life of political exile from very long.

If the PM decides to forgive Sanjay Joshi, he might be given some important assignment in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has an arduous task of repeating its performance in the state which had won 73 Lok Sabha seats out of 80 in 2014 Lok Sabha elections along with its alliance.

Sources are saying that the issue of Sanjay Joshi was also discussed when PM visited Uttar Pradesh last Saturday. Joshi has the reputation of a very good leader for the organisation purposes. He is also considered to be an expert in micro management of elections.

Sources said that Joshi has already visited the state for several times and meeting with the party workers. Gordhan Zadhapia had also some differences with the PM and had contested against the BJP in 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections but now he is with the BJP. The RSS has been trying from very long for the comeback of Joshi but the final call will be from the PM only.