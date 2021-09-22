Will review comprehensive global strategic partnership with Biden says PM Modi ahead of US visit

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 22: I will be visiting USA from 22-25 September, 2021 at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ahead of his US visit.

During my visit, I will review the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. I am also looking forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations particularly in the area of science and technology, the PM said.

I will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit along with President Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan. The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of our Virtual Summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region, he also said.

I will also meet Prime Minister Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Suga of Japan to take stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries and continue our useful exchanges on regional and global issues, the PM said.

I will conclude my visit with an Address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues, PM Modi added.

My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with USA, consolidate relations with our strategic partners - Japan and Australia - and to take forward our collaboration on important global issues, he said.