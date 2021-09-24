Will Mahant Narendra Giri death mystery be solved? CBI begins probe

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Sep 24: The CBI on Friday took over the investigation of the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, president of the Akhara Parishad. A six-member team of CBI has reached Prayagraj for an inquiry.

"On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri," state's home department tweeted in Hindi on Thursday.

The influential Hindu seer was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth in Allahabad. He was the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the largest organisation of sadhus in India.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had on Tuesday constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of the seer and detained a disciple of his in Haridwar.

A purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples, the police had said. Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand had on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death.