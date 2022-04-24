Will Karnataka impose fresh curbs amid fear of Covid 4th wave? Here’s what CM Bommai has to say

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Even as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, driven by the Omicron variant, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state government will implement fresh coronavirus guidelines after a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27 April.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Bommai clear instructions on how to manage the pandemic in the state would be issued after attending a video conference called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers on April 27. He also urged the people to take all the necessary precautions and not to drop their guards.

"The Centre has issued directions to be cautious with regard to COVID. For the past eight to 10 days, cases are on the rise here and there, especially in Kerala and Maharashtra. Hence, the Prime Minister himself will address the chief ministers through video conference on the COVID situation in the country and the measures to be taken."

Taking lessons from the three COVID-19 waves in the past, experts have stressed on the need to be careful, the Chief Minister said.

He added that Scientists are doing research on Covid variants and a COVID-19 protocol will be prepared to tackle the disease.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Department has stepped up measures to tackle the emerging situation in the state in the backdrop of detection of two cases of Omicron sub-variant BA.2, which is more transmissible than the original strain, in Bengaluru.