Will Karnataka impose a lockdown? Here is what the CM said

    Bengaluru, Jan 01: Amid a spike in COVID-19 and Omicron variant cases in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, December 31, said that the government will take certain "important decisions" in the days to come, and put in place necessary health infrastructure to deal with the situation that might arise, PTI reported.

    "It is increasing across the country, the Union government has identified Karnataka also as one among the eight states. We have already taken certain precautions," Bommai said in response to a question on the increase in COVID-19 and Omicron cases in the state.

    Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said looking at cases in the days to come, health infrastructure such as beds, oxygen, medicines, ICU have to be put in place. "In the days to come we will take certain important decisions," he added.

    The Union government on Thursday, December 30 had said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat are emerging as states and UTs of concern on the basis of weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity rate.

    In the letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Jharkhand to be vigilant in view of the recent increase in domestic travel and various events such as marriages, festive celebrations, and vacations having either recently concluded or underway.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 11:47 [IST]
    X