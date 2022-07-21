Sonia Gandhi gets fresh summons from ED, to be quizzed on July 21

Sonia's ED appearance: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for routes to be avoided over Cong protest

Will intensify fight against vendetta: Oppn issues statement on Sonia Gandhi's ED summon

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 21: Opposition parties on Thursday hit out at the government "for unleashing a relentless campaign" against its political opponents through 'mischievous' misuse of probe agencies.

''The Modi 'sarkar' has unleashed a relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies. Prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner,'' the leaders charged in a joint statement.

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED today; Congress stages protest

''We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-Constitution policies of the Modi 'sarkar' that is destroying the social fabric of our society,'' they also said in the statement.

Ahead of Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the ED in the National Herald money laundering case, leaders of 13 political parties met at Parliament House and condemned the action.

Leaders of the Congress, DMK, CPI-M, CPI, IUML, NC, TRS, MDMK, NCP, VCK, Shiv Sena, RJD and RSP were present in the meeting.

Congress National President Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the ED today for questioning in connection to a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.