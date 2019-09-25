Will I be expelled from India? BJP faces though questions in Bengal as NRC panic rises

India

Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 25: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh faced people surrounded with questions regarding Citizenship bill and the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengal. Recently Ghosh visited the Rajabhatkhawa town in Alipurduar district of West Bengal. While he was returning a woman stopped him on the way and directly asked him, "My husband died five months ago. I do not have any of his documents. Will I be expelled from the country with my children? "

The BJP state chief on this day visited a local BJP leader's house in Alipurduar for lunch. And while he was about to leave the place a local resident Aniva Kar stopped him to ask this.

Aniva further said to Ghosh, "My father's house is in Assam. It's been 25 years now since I am residing in Rajabhatkhawa. My husband died six months ago. But all of his documents were destroyed in the 1993 flood. Everyone is saying that I will be expelled from my country along with my two daughters if I fail to show documents. I want to make it clear from BJP state president."

Hearing such question Ghosh replied, "You do not need any documents. Only you have to be present. If you need anything let us know."

The NRC panic that is allegedly gripping people of Bengal. At least six deaths have been reported over the NRC fear till now in the state.

Recently, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her Delhi visit met the BJP party's national chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where both the leaders discussed the Assam NRC.

Meanwhile, Shah is also scheduled to visit Bengal before Durga puja, and will speak on the exercise of NRC on October 1 at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Shah and working president J P Nadda both will attend the programme. This is BJP's first event at Netaji Indoor in the past eight years.

NRC will be implemented in WB: Kailash Vijayvargiya

On Monday, accusing the BJP of creating panic over NRC, Mamata claimed spectre of NRC implementation has led to six deaths in the state. Renewing her pledge to keep Bengal out of the NRC exercise and offering people a tip to calm their fears over documents the WB CM said, people should file FIRs in police stations stating that they have lost vital documents deemed necessary for inclusion in the NRC.

TMC has been on the offensive by milking the issue of updating the NRC as an "anti-Bengali" move on the part of the saffron party. Earlier, the WB BJP president slammed Mamata and her party leaders opposing plans for the NRC in Bengal.

Countering Ghosh's statement the TMC supremo accused the BJP of indulging in "divisive politics", Mamata also challenged the party to "touch even one citizen on the pretext of implementing NRC".

HM Amit Shah to speak on NRC at Kolkata on Oct 1

Reportedly, a sudden spurt in demand for birth certificates has also gone high in Kolkata Municipal Corporation off guard.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) health department is now receiving over 250 applications per day which was 100 per day before. The officials also claimed the rush is spurred by the anxiety to get relevant documents in place to prove one's citizenship in case there is an Assam-like NRC exercise in Bengal in future.

More than 19 lakh people in Assam have been excluded from the recently published final NRC, proof of Indian citizenship.